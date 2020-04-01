Vermont finding new ways to vote safely

Changes are in the works for how Vermonters will vote this election season.

COVID-19 concerns have states trying to figure out the best practices to make sure voting voices are heard while keeping people safe.

This week, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, signed legislation on a series of temporary changes to election laws in Vermont.

The measures include waiving of candidate-petition signature-gathering, allowing towns to move from floor meetings to secret ballots, and allowing the secretary of state's office to enact election and voting measures if need be.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos about the changes and what they will mean for you and the state. Watch the video for the full interview.

