Lieutenant Casey Kuhns died late last February. He was found deceased in his home within 24 hours of participating in a required departmental training exercise and responding to a prior emergency call.

He is among the 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018, who will be remembered at an official national service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Kuns's name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds.