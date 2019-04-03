Investigators suspect electrical malfunction caused Newfane garage fire

Vermont fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage in the town of Newfane.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Tuesday morning fire was contained to the garage on Browns Road.

Fire Chief Todd Lawley mentioned that the fire could have started due to an electric malfunction, but he's waiting for the Vermont State Fire Marshalls to determine the official cause.

Lawley says that when crews arrived the detached garage was fully involved with two cars inside. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the house.

There were no injuries.

