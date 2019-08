He's going to need a bigger boat! Take a look at the lake trout Charlie Rockwell reeled in on Crystal Lake in Barton.

The monster weighed in at 18 pounds. And get this-- last year, he hauled in a 20-pound lake trout there.

And the great thing is they're still in the lake. Rockwell lets them go. He says he loves to see them swim away after. And it gives his daughter, Marina, hope that she, too, might land one.