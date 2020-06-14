Vermont food distribution funding in question

On Monday, it find out if Vermont's food distribution sites will have their funding cut.

The distribution pop ups have been a collaboration between the USDA, the Abbey Group and Foodbank, but that contract is coming up for July and August, leaving the future of the distribution up in the air.

These are lifelines for people still out of work due to covid-19.

The CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, John Sayles, said an extension would take them through August.

He also tells us Vermont did receive a federal waiver to continue to feed anyone under 18 through the summer.

Those who need meal assistance can now register for their meal pick up times for June.

Those who register will be given a window of time to pick up food at one of these locations.