Vermont game warden kills problem bear on Appalachian Trail

Vermont Wildlife officials say a game warden was forced to shoot a problem bear frequenting a shelter on the Appalachian Trail in Bennington County.

It happened Friday morning near the Goddard Shelter on a section of the AT in Glastonbury. Officials say the bear was put down after it repeatedly approached people on the trail and ransacked campers' property in an effort to find food.

"The bear had become so accustomed to finding food among humans that it had lost its fear of them," Lieutenant Dennis Amsden said in a statement. "The bear had taken backpacks, entered the occupied shelter and charged at least one hiker."

Officials say bear-proof food lockers are now available at shelters in the area. They also urge all hikers and campers to be mindful of bears and secure your food.