Vermont general, transportation fund revenues up

Vermont state officials say tax revenues for the general and transportation funds exceeded their monthly targets in January, while revenue collection in the education fund was below expectations.

The Administration Agency said Friday that general fund revenues for the month totaled $139 million, which was 0.9 percent above projections. The Transportation Fund brought in more than $20 million for the month, which also exceeded its target.

But education fund collections were $2.85 million below the mark.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says that's primarily due to the sales and use tax and because of an updated forecast that the Emergency Board approved on Jan. 22. She says the state will continue to monitor the performance of the revenue source.

