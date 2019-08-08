Vermont gets big bucks to help fight the opioid crisis

Vermont's senior Senator Patrick Leahy has secured money to help in battling the opioid crisis in Vermont and across the country. Our Dom Amato details on the announcement and what it means for those in rural communities.

"Vermont is setting an example for the rest of the country," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Along with officials from the University of Vermont and the Medical Center, Leahy announced funding to create a Rural Center of Excellence on Substance Use Disorders.

"There's no problem in recent times that is as challenging, big as an epidemic as the opioid crisis," said Dr. Suresh Garimella, the president of UVM.

Twenty million dollars will create three centers on rural addiction across the country and one of them will be here.

The goal is to use evidence-based tools to expand treatment and reduce the impact of addiction on rural communities.

"It links together our providers with researchers with other components in the community to provide not only new, novel ways to treat people with chronic pain and addiction, but also other community partnerships to wrap support around them," said Dr. Steve Leffler, the interim president of the UVM Medical Center.

Some $6.6 million will go to the University of Vermont Center on Rural Addiction. Its reach will cover Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The money is not going to fund one specific type of treatment but will instead be used to determine which treatments work best.

"It really affects everybody from a fetus in that family all the way to the grandparents," said Dr. Marjorie Meyer of the UVM Medical Center.

Officials say they are focusing on the lifecycle of addiction and how to break that cycle in rural families.

"This will give all different parts of this the opportunity to build on the work we are doing to save the lives of the people plagued with addiction," Leffler said.

The two other centers on rural addiction will be in New York and Georgia.