Vermont will get more than $4 million in a settlement with the makers of Suboxone.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the state has reached a settlement with drug distributor Reckitt Benckiser Group.

The money will go to the Vermont Medicaid system and to a whistleblower who is getting $900,000.

Donovan's office says Reckitt claimed Suboxone was less subject to diversion than other products and took steps to keep a generic version of the drug from hitting the market.