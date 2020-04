You've heard about rapid testing machines for coronavirus. Vermont now has some.

The health department says we're getting 15 of the machines that can do 1,800 tests total.

Those give COVID-19 test results back in just 15 minutes.

The health commissioner said they're still working out where to deploy them but indicated they could be useful in outbreaks at senior care facilities or in hospitals so they could quickly figure out whether a patient needs to be in isolation.