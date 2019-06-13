Vermont girl's wish to visit Paris comes true

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending a Vermont wish kid and her family overseas to Paris. Our Kiernan Brisson caught up with the 12-year-old foodie and her family before they left for the airport.

Sophia Calderwood of Milton has always wanted to visit the city of love to hone her skills in the kitchen with the very best.

Due to a life-threatening genetic condition, Sophia's dream had almost been stifled. However, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Sophia's dream will come true and her family will be right by her side.

"Probably... it's special for me because I thought it was amazing and all that," Sophia said.

Leunig's Bistro and café hosted a send-off party for Sophia and her family.

While her future may be uncertain, Sophia certainly has a bright smile and an even brighter outlook on whatever future is ahead of her.

"It's the best part of my job, I love my job," said Jaime Hathaway, the president of Make-A-Wish Vermont. "What I am actually, though, is I just represent a network of support all around the state and all around the country of people that just want someone to know that they care."

"I think this has just been a desire of hers, to go to Paris like-- she just loves Paris," said Elizabeth Roach, a wish-granter.

With a limousine to escort them down Church Street and to the airport, well-wishers and bystanders attended the event to wish Sophia and her family a safe trip. There were even members of Make-A-Wish in attendance.

"We're very proud of all her accomplishments, and the young lady that she is," said Elisa Calderwood, Sophia's mom.