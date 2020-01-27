Vermont governor proposes mental health mobile response unit

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has proposed a mobile response unit that would treat mental health emergencies for young people.

State health officials say a pilot initiative will begin in Rutland before potentially expanding to the rest of the state.

The unit would support existing emergency services in Rutland by providing intervention and de-escalation services for children and families in distress.

Rutland was selected for the pilot because it has high numbers of children using emergency department services.

Scott has said the mobile response unit would be funded by a $600,000 line item in the proposed state budget.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/26/2020 12:40:03 PM (GMT -5:00)