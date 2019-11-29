Vermont governor to cut down Christmas tree for his office

Governor Phil Scott is getting in the holiday spirit Friday. That's because he's going to visit a Middlebury tree farm and cut down a tree for his Montpelier office.

The Vermont governor is expected to visit the Werner Tree Farm Friday morning to celebrate the Christmas tree cutting tradition.

The trees will decorate the pavilion building in Montpelier, where Scott has his office.

But getting your Christmas tree this year could cost you more.

Across the country, the cost of Christmas trees is going up because of supply and demand.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there's a tree shortage and more people want one, especially millennials.

But even with the tight supply, we're told not to worry as there will be enough trees for everyone this year.