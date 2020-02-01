Vermont grants aim to attract visitors, residents

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development has announced $80,000 in grant funding for group efforts to attract more visitors or potential residents and businesses to the state.

The agency says eligible applicants include chambers of commerce, Regional Development Corporations, downtown organizations and business groups.

Gov. Phil Scott says, “Combating Vermont’s demographic crisis is going to take the work of many, bringing new ideas and fresh perspectives from every corner of the state.” The deadline for applications is Feb. 15. Applicants must provide funds matching the amount requested.

More information on how to sign up can be found here:

https://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/regional-marketing-and-recruitment-grant-program

