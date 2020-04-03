Vermont group donates masks to Bennington Police Department

As federal officials prepare to advise all Americans to wear face coverings in public, a Vermont group is trying to keep first responders healthy.

Green Mountain Mask Makers donated 50 cloth masks to the Bennington Police Department. The department says they appreciate all the support they are getting from the community.

The goal of the federal guidelines is to slow the spread. It will be advisory, not mandatory.

The recommendations are still being finalized, and are expected to apply at least to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus.

