Vermont group gets nearly $40k for local development

A Vermont citizens’ group has won nearly $40,000 in new grant funds to help support the West Burke Revitalization Project.

One goal is to attract and develop businesses in the area that back positive, community wide growth.

The organization One Burke is working to steer hoped-for community projects since the Vermont Council on Rural Development brainstorming process several years ago.

The funds will help One Burke create an economic development plan and work to understand what community members would like.

4/12/2020 12:51:49 PM (GMT -4:00)