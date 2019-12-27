Vermont group seeks $1M from lawmakers for legal services

A Vermont legal services coalition says it plans to ask lawmakers for $1 million to help cover civil legal costs for low-income people.

Daniel Richardson with Vermont Access to Justice Coalition says the request follows a decades-long decline in funding for legal services statewide. Vermont Public Radio reports that the funding would provide assistance for low-income Vermonters in family or immigration court, for tenants facing eviction and for low-income adoptive parents.

About a quarter of the funds would go toward general operations at Vermont Legal Aid. Another $48,000 would pay for legal services currently guaranteed by the state, but not funded, including assistance for adults facing involuntary guardianship appointments.

