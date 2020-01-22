Vermont group to call for ban on all flavors of tobacco

As health experts fear more people will be hurt by vaping, some are trying to shut off the sale of flavored tobacco in Vermont. A group is getting together Wednesday to campaign against all flavors on store shelves.

Lawmakers in many parts of the country, including Vermont, are calling for shutting down sales of flavored e-cigarettes in an effort to protect children from getting hooked on the products. Now, the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Vermont is looking for a state ban on all flavors. The group will be at the Statehouse Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. to highlight what they call an epidemic.

Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, has already introduced a measure aimed at cracking down on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Governor Phil Scott has said he doesn't support an all out ban and is waiting for federal regulators to make the first move.