Vermont guard personnel doing F-35 training in Florida

More than 100 members of the Vermont Air National Guard are in Florida where they are learning more about how to maintain F-35 fighter jets. The guard says the members left this week for Eglin Air Force Base for a training event known as Southern Lightning. The Vermont air guard is the first in the country to receive the stealthy F-35 fighters. The first two planes arrived at the Burlington International Airport in September. Now seven have arrived. The full complement of 20 aircraft are scheduled to be in Vermont by summer. The guard members in Florida are due to return to Vermont at the end of March.

