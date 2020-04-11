Vermont gun shop sees dip in customers, despite surging sales across U.S.

Gun shops across the U.S. are reporting a boom in business during the coronavirus pandemic. But one in Vermont, says its sales are down.

"My sales for the first quarter of this year were down 58%," said Taylor Buckner, owner of Hero's Arms.

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on gun shop in South Hero.

It's a smaller shop that sells unique and antique shotguns. Buckner says he's only gotten one customer in the past few days, and has moved to curbside pickup, which can present challenges for the buyer.

"Ordinarily, people will come in and spend two or three hours and look at several guns and they'll pick one up and see if it fits them. Can't do that now," he said.

Despite the decrease at this shop, gun sales are spiking across the country. The FBI reports one million more background checks were performed in March than in January.

In South Burlington, 802Firearms says it saw a 500% increase in sales last month.

Buckner says fear of social disorder is likely driving people to buy more weapons.

"If society breaks down and there are mobs of people storming your house stealing your toilet paper or something," he said.

Another uncertainty is the future availability of firearms and ammunition.

Buckner says he orders most of his shotguns from Italy, which has been under lock down for weeks. He expects a potential shortage for some niche rifles in the months to come.

"If you're a left-handed lady shooter who wants a competitive trap shot gun, that may be on shorthand supply," he said.