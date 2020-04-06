Vermont has 200 ventilators, seeking 600 for COVID-19

Statistics from the state of Vermont show there are more than 200 ventilators in the state that would be used to help treat the sickest COVID-19 patients.

The state is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 600 ventilators, but no deliveries have occurred or been promised. FEMA has asked state to advise when they see a 72-hour critical need that will outstrip state capacity. Meanwhile, the state is buying more than 450 ventilators. Current projections for other supplies could be exhausted in the coming weeks if the state sees a worst-case scenario.

Projections for the best and most likely scenarios show the state should have adequate supplies.

