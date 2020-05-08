Vermont has an Asian giant hornet look-alike

Vermont bug experts say we don't have any so-called "murder hornets," but there is a large look-alike people could think is the big one.

At two inches long, the Asian giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. For the first time, it was spotted in the U.S. - a couple found in Washington State.

This has alarmed entomologists both because their sting is potentially deadly and because they prey on honey bees. Bee colonies are already struggling thanks to things like disease, mites and pesticides.

"I am quite concerned about the Asian giant hornet, like I don't want it established in the U.S. because once it's here, it's going to move," said Judy Rosovsky, the Vermont state entomologist. "I am hoping that the USDA and the Washington State Department of Agriculture will be able to track down and eliminate these hornets."

But Rosovsky says the big bug is far away from Vermont and is hopefully never coming here.

What Vermont does have is the European hornet, a relative of the Asian giant hornet.

There are records in Springfield, Athens, Tunbridge and Saxton's River.

The bug is about an inch long, although the queens are larger. She says since reports about the Asian giant hornet, she's gotten calls about the European hornet and that helps her track where they are.

"As far as I know, they don't prey on honey bees. But if you had wandered into their nest area, you would have wished you had not," said Rosovsky.

If you find a bug and you're not sure what it is, or you do know it's problem insect like the emerald ash borer, report it.

That helps Rosovsky and her team track movement.

Click here for the link to report invasive species.

