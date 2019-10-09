Vermont has taken steps to help migrant farm workers

We've been covering the migrant worker situation in Vermont over the past few days. Farmworkers we talked to say fear of arrest and deportation keep them from leaving the farms where they work.

But even as federal immigration policy is getting stricter, migrants have benefited from help at the state level.

Dan Baker is a Community Development Professor at the University of Vermont and has spent time researching immigrant farm labor in the state. He says that workers in Vermont have a lot of reasons to be stressed, but because Vermont has taken steps to welcome migrant workers, it's not as high as you might think.

"We are close to the border. Two thirds of the state is within range of border patrol. Very few people speak Spanish. It's a largely white state and yet when we compare our study to other studies, Vermont's in the middle of the pack," said Baker.

He points to the work of support groups like Migrant Justice and immigrant-friendly policies like fair policing, as ways Vermont has supported undocumented workers.

Wednesday night at 6:00, Ike Bendavid continues his series Still in the Shadows by talking with a woman who helps support migrant farmers.