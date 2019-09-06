Vermont health care providers asked to watch for respiratory illness

The Vermont Department of Health is asking the state's health care providers to watch for and report any suspected cases of severe respiratory illness associated with e-cigarettes and vaping.

Photo courtesy: vaping360.com/e-cigarettes/ (Vaping360) / CC BY 2.0

This is part of the CDC's investigation into such cases. It says 215 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease had been reported in 25 states as of August 27.

Vermont health officials are investigating one suspected case here.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine called the outbreak disturbing and requested that providers report cases of significant respiratory illness among individuals with a history of vaping or smoking any substance in the 90 days prior to symptoms. The information collected will be shared with the CDC.

Health officials have not yet determined a single substance or e-cigarette product associated with illness. A health advisory from the CDC said all the people affected reported e-cigarette use, with many reporting they vaped cannabinoid products such as THC or CBD.