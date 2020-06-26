Vermont health commissioner: Budget your exposure

If you're planning activities for this summer and you're trying to figure out what you should and shouldn't do, Vermont's health commissioner has some advice: Budget your exposure.

Dr. Mark Levine says managing your exposure budget means keeping your close contacts to a minimum, avoiding large gatherings and not staying too long in places where people congregate.

He says it's about making choices about how much risk you can or should take on at any one time and budgeting for that when you decide what to do.

"It's kind of like when you're on a diet and you've decided that I'm having the piece of birthday cake today. And that breaks every rule in my diet, but I'm going to do something different later today or tomorrow because I'm aware of the fact that I have to make some trade-offs here," Levine said.

The health commissioner also introduced some new health risk factors that you'll want to consider when you decide what to do. Some of those new ones include obesity, chronic kidney disease and sickle cell disease. Some other new conditions that you'll want to consider-- but that the risk still remains uncertain for-- are things like asthma, stroke, hypertension, dementia or other neurological conditions, liver disease, smoking or vaping, and pregnancy.