Vermont health department to team up with local EMS for COVID-19 testing

The Vermont Health Department says it will team up with local emergency management services units on Wednesday to increase COVID-19 testing.

This is the first of ongoing collaborative efforts statewide to increase COVID-19 testing capacity.

The members of the Newport and CalEx EMS who have been trained will work alongside the department’s local heath clinical team to collect specimens from each other and from area health care providers at a clinic outside the Newport Ambulance Service from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Northeast Kingdom EMS units are among 10 around the state that are completing this training to conduct specimen collection for COVID-19 testing wherever its needed in the state.

The enhanced testing effort, announced last week by Gov. Scott, will focus on group settings and populations at greater risk for severe illness.

The units will supplement Health teams in settings such as long-term care facilities. EMS professionals may also provide mobile specimen collection for those who are unable to travel to testing sites.