Vermont high court upholds sentence of convicted murderer

The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a convicted murderer's sentence of 20 years to life in connection with a May 2015 shooting.

The court upheld the sentencing of Jeffrey Ray, 55, of Brownington, on Friday in connection with the shooting death of his ex-wife's husband, Rick Vreeland.

Ray pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in January 2018 after police said he was highly intoxicated when he shot and killed Vreeland in the driveway of his daughter's home.

The Caledonian-Record reports Ray's attorneys had sought a reduced sentence of 20 years, with 10 years in prison and the rest on supervised community release.

