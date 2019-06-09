Vermont hiking, biking trails are wet, but mostly usable

People who maintain Vermont's hiking and biking trails say that many remain went following a rainy spring, but they are mostly serviceable.

The Rutland Herald reports the unusually wet spring produced conditions that are believed to have contributed to a landslide that closed a popular hiking trail in the Mount Mansfield area earlier this week.

Mike Debonis of the Green Mountain Club says the normal opening of Vermont's hiking season is Memorial Day Weekend.

He says hiking in lower elevations is fine. While the top of Mount Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak, is free of snow, there is still snow in the trees at high altitude.

Peter Kopsco of the Millstone Trails Association in Websterville, says some of their trails are closed when it's especially wet.

