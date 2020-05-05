Vermont homeowner reaches settlement over wind project noise

A Vermont homeowner has reached a settlement for a complaint he made about the noise coming from a wind project near his house.

The Caledonian-Record reported Monday that Paul Brouha filed a complaint in 2014 alleging that the turbines belonging to Vermont Wind, LLC created noise in his home that exceeded regulations.

A settlement between Brouha and the company was reached Feb. 3, in which Vermont Wind agreed to stipulations that temporarily restrict when certain turbines can operate.

The company said in the settlement that while “sound monitoring and assessment of interior levels” have been difficult to track, “it nonetheless expresses sincere regret that the operation of the Project may have caused Mr. Brouha and his family any inconvenience or annoyance.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)