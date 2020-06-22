Vermont hopes to pass 1st quarter budget, return in August

The Vermont Legislature hopes to give final approval this week to a state budget for the first quarter of the fiscal year that begins July 1.

They also hope to allocate around $1 billion in federal money designed to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says lawmakers will return in August once more is known about state revenue for the next fiscal year and what federal aid, if any, will be available to help Vermont cope with the financial hit caused by the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)