Vermont hospital budgets for 2020 approved

The Green Mountain Care Board has approved the 2020 budgets for Vermont's 14 regulated hospitals.

In the fiscal year 2019, six of those hospitals reported a negative operating margin, citing a variety of reasons including an aging demographic and the growing cost of prescription drugs.

For 2020, the board approved a weighted average increase in hospital charges of about 3 percent.

Click here for more information about the hospital budget review process and the materials submitted by each hospital.