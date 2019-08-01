Vermont hospital creates accelerated nursing program

An effort by the Central Vermont Medical Center could bring more nurses to the state of Vermont. Our Kiernan Brisson went to Berlin to catch the kickoff of the new program.

It's normally a two-year process to go from being a licensed nursing assistant to a licensed practical nurse.

However, a new program created by the Central Vermont Medical Center may shorten that process to 18 months.

"We're trying to make this process as easy as possible for them," said Robert Patterson, the vice president of human resources and clinical operations.

The aim of this program is to train more nursing assistants by eliminating the two biggest hurdles to their higher education: time and money.

While the learning will be accelerated with classes every Friday through Sunday, nursing students we spoke with are excited about the new program.

"Little nervous on the 18-month span because it's all going to be crammed in, but I'm prepared for it," said Sydney Konopka, an LNA. "Doing this program and becoming an LPN nurse, it makes me happy because I'll be able to provide more knowledge and more care to the residents and patients that I take care of."

The new program is also aimed at addressing the shortage of nurses throughout the state of Vermont.

"We have a lot of folks who have been working with us for a period of time, really committed to the community and it seems to be the right thing to invest in them to get to the next level to kind of better provide the care that we need for the community and for our organization and patients," Patterson said.

This is the first time this program will be implemented in the state of Vermont, but health officials say they're excited for the success of their student nurses.