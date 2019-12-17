Vermont hospital extends operating room closure for odors

Vermont's largest hospital system is extending the closing of the operating rooms at one of its satellite campuses while experts continue to investigate the cause of what's being described as two air quality incidents.

The University of Vermont Medical Center announced Tuesday that the operating rooms at the Fanny Allen campus in Colchester would remain closed through January.

Since the investigation began earlier this month, extensive tests have not revealed a cause of the odors that made some people feel sick during separate incidents in October and November.

The hospital is continuing to reschedule and move operations that had been scheduled for the Fanny Allen.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)