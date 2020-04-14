Vermont hospital to furlough 150 employees through June 20

A Vermont hospital has furloughed 150 employees through June 20.

The Rutland Herald reports Rutland Regional Medical Center has put almost 9% of its staff on unpaid medical leave.

Furloughs, administrative cuts and projected physician cuts are expected to save the hospital about $2 million through June 30.

The hospital’s revenue is down by 60% and its volume of use is down by about 40%.

The hospital's president says the drop in revenue is a result of the hospital suspending elective procedures.

About half of the furloughed employees were administrative staff from medical clinics.

The hospital will continue to pay health insurance premiums for affected employees.

