A Vermont hotel is being called 'Hotel of the year' thanks to a Forbes top honor.

Twin Farms received the hotel of the year by the Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit.

Twin Farms is located in Barnard, Vermont.

The hotel got a record breaking score of more than 98 percent. More than 1800 hotels were reviewed that spanned over 70 countries.

A two-night weekend stay in May is $2200 to $3200 per night.