Vermont hunters must now report their turkeys online

Vermont's spring turkey hunting season starts May 1 and goes to May 31. But the pandemic is changing how it's done.

Dylan Thomas/Courtesy: Sandy Thomas

Hunters must now report their turkeys on the department's website rather than at a local reporting station. Hunters provide the same information online like license, tag and contact information, harvest details and biological measurements.

"Online reporting has been used successfully in other states," turkey biologist Chris Bernier said. "It is convenient for the hunter, and the information collected has proven to be just as valuable for monitoring and managing wild turkey populations. Most important now, we need to offer this online reporting option because of COVID-19 and our responsibility to promote appropriate social distancing practices."

