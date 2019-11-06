Vermont inmate pleads guilty to taking guard hostage

A Vermont inmate who held a prison guard hostage has pleaded guilty, avoiding a trial.

Leroy Hughes used a sharpened plastic ruler to hold the correctional officer hostage at the prison in Newport in 2016. He demanded a transfer to a different prison. Hughes held the guard for two hours before negotiators talked Hughes into letting the man go unharmed.

Jury draw was set to begin this week in the case, but Hughes admitted to kidnapping, ransom and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 15 to 50 years. He was already in jail for armed robbery.

