Vermont inmates' medications delayed

Inmates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility had to wait for their medication Tuesday due to a shipping delay.

We got reports from inmates getting medication-assisted treatment in the facility who said their doses were 11 hours late.

Corrections officials say it was closer to 7.5 hours. They say it was an issue with the pharmacy supplier and that the DOC is not withholding medication from inmates.

"Yesterday's delay was totally about the delay in the ability of the truck to deliver the medication. But I do want to clarify that there are any number of reasons why our typical medline calls could be delayed. For example, if we have a significant incident going on inside of a facility where we have stopped all movement because of safety and security reasons," explained Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette.

In response to Tuesday's delay, the DOC has developed a new procedure to make sure inmates get their meds on time. In the event of a future delay, they say they'll now draw supplies from other facilities while making sure no other inmates are left in the lurch.