MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont is the healthiest state in the nation according to the United Health Foundation's newly released America's Heath Rankings annual report.
Vermont's health commissioner says we've made steady progress in reducing the rate of adult obesity and smoking, increases in childhood immunization rates and physical activity.
Governor Phil Scott says while there is always room for improvement, our position as the healthiest in the nation speaks to the high quality of life we offer in Vermont.