Vermont joins Title X lawsuit

Vermont is joining 20 other states challenging the Trump administration over its new rules for Title X, which connects with abortion.

Title X is the only national federal grant program dedicated to family planning and preventative health care.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the states want to protect funding of facilities helped by Title X. Their lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the Trump administration's Title X "gag rule." Donovan says that rule limits providers from giving neutral, factual information to patients about abortion and prohibits abortion referrals.