Vermont joins multistate challenge over Trump food stamp cuts

Vermont is joining a legal challenge to the Trump administration's effort to cut benefits to recipients of the state's 3SquaresVT food stamp program.

Vermont's T.J. Donovan is now one of 16 attorneys general filing suit. A new rule set to take effect April 1 would eliminate a state's ability to extend benefits to families for more than three months.

Donovan says 200 families currently fall under that category. The lawsuit says the federal government is violating the federal rulemaking process by not allowing for a comment period about this change.

