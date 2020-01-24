Vermont joins others in fight to protect the Appalachian Trail

Vermont is joining a list of other states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a pipeline project in the Appalachian Trail.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the trail is an incredible resource for Vermont and the East Coast and feels it must be protected.

"It is an essential part of our state’s culture and heritage, and it brings people and businesses to our small towns. It must be protected,” said Donovan in a statement.

He decided to join with 12 other states along with the District of Columbia to weigh in on a case currently pending the U.S. Supreme Court.

He says oil and gas pipelines should not be allowed to cross the Appalachian Trail in national forests.