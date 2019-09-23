Vermont joins push to let cannabis businesses bank

Vermont is part of a bipartisan coalition pushing to allow legal cannabis businesses access to the banking system.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan's office made the announcement Monday, urging Congress to pass the "Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act."

Marijuana is federally scheduled as an illegal drug, which forces legitimate cannabis companies to deal in cash.

Advocates say the STATES Act would bring billions of dollars of existing cash transactions into the regulated banking sector, subject them to oversight and reduce the risk of crime affecting the growing cannabis industry.