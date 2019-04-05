Vermont joins states challenging Trump's border wall

Vermont and New York are among states trying to block the Trump Administration's plan to divert $1.6 billion of federal money for a border wall.

The multi-state lawsuit requests the courts immediately stop the administration from redirecting those funds which Congress intended to go to state and local law enforcement agencies, drug enforcement and military construction projects. They say the shift in funding disregards the will of Congress and violates the separation of powers.

The Trump administration's national emergency declaration could divert as much as $6.7 billion to the southern border.