Vermont joins states suing USDA over school lunches

Vermont is joining a lawsuit accusing a federal agency of making nutrition standards for school meals worse.

The lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. It aims to overturn changes in standards for sodium and whole grains.

Vermont joined New York, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico and the District of Columbia in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

The lawsuit comes after the Trump administration scaled back contested school lunch standards from the Obama administration. One required that only whole grains be served.

The USDA school lunch program provides reduced or free lunches to about 30 million kids.