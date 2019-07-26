Vermont judge improperly issued arrest warrants for debts

Court records show that over 17 years, a Vermont small claims court judge issued about 200 arrest warrants for debtors, which is illegal under state law.

Vermont Public Radio reports warrants were issued for debtors who owed $5,000 or less. Many were forced to pay creditors without due process or access to a lawyer.

Vermont Legal Aid learned of the practice and along with the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union reviewed 30 cases. In May 2018 they sent a letter to Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson.

In January, former Caledonia County Assistant Judge Roy Vance, who issued the warrants, resigned.

Vance says he signed the warrants, but he says court officials should have noticed his errors and corrected him.

