Vermont judge: parking project doesn't need land-use permit

A Vermont environmental court judge has rejected an appeal of a state land-use permit for a new downtown parking garage in Montpelier.

In a decision issued on Tuesday, Judge Thomas Walsh said the garage would be located on less than 10 acres of land so the municipal project is not subject to the land-use law, known as Act 250.

The long-planned parking garage, currently designed for 345 spaces, would be built behind the Capital Plaza Hotel on State Street.

The attorney James Dumont says he wasn’t sure if the decision was intended to be a final judgment, but if so it will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

4/19/2020 8:14:40 AM (GMT -4:00)