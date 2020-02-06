Vermont kids celebrate snow day with song

One Vermont school found a fun way to announce their snow day!

Students at Mount Abe wrote a song in anticipation of their next snow day and recorded it last month.

It debuted Thursday on their Facebook page and went out on their email lists.

The student a cappella group Sweet Transition wrote the song with help from choral director Megan LaRose. The kids even assigned parts to Superintendent Patrick Reen, Assistant Superintendent Catrina DiNapoli and Mount Abe Principal Shannon Warden when they created the video!

Check it out!