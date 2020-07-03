Vermont labor officials warn of unemployment fraud

The Vermont Department of Labor is warning people about unemployment fraud.

They say it's a national problem.

Crooks are stealing people's identities and using the information to file claims.

A fraud task force is now addressing and monitoring this growing problem.

The Department of Labor reminds you to check your email and physical mail for Department of Labor communications, monitor your financial accounts and consider placing a credit freeze on your accounts.

If you think you may be a victim, contact the Department of Labor immediately, either by submitting an online fraud report at labor.vermont.gov/UI-fraud or by calling 802-828-4101.