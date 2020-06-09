Vermont labor unions plan car picket in Burlington

Several Vermont labor unions plan to do a vehicle-based picket to defend public jobs in the Queen City.

FILE Photo

We're told 43 labor unions and allied organizations will participate on Tuesday.

Vermont State Labor Council AFL-CIO, among others, plan to support Burlington employees starting at the Burlington Department of Public Works at 3:30 p.m. before heading over to City Hall.

Organizers say they don't want any cuts to union positions and plan to fight any new deals. They say the city hasn't made any guarantee that there won't be layoffs in the near future.